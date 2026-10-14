Farmers gherao Market Committee office in Sirsa, seek fair price for paddy

Farmers’ organisations staged a three-hour protest at the Market Committee office in Sirsa on Wednesday, from 11 am to 2 pm, alleging irregularities in paddy procurement, weighing and moisture testing. They demanded that the farmers be paid the government procurement rate of Rs 2,461 per quintal.

The protest was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha Haryana and the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha Haryana. Members of several farmers’ organisations, including BKU Tikait, AIKS 1936, Haryana Kisan Manch, BKU Ekta Ugrahan, Pagri Sambhal Jatta and Rashtriya Kisan Manch, participated in the demonstration.

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Dr Sukhdev Singh Jammu alleged that the farmers were being forced to sell paddy at prices below the government rate because procurement agencies were not reaching the mandis on time. As a result, private buyers were purchasing their produce at lower prices, he said.

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Jammu also alleged irregularities in moisture testing and weighing. He said the farmers were facing unnecessary difficulties due to digital data entry on the portal and restrictions on procurement based on per-acre yield. He accused traders and some commission agents of taking advantage of the farmers while market committee officials failed to act.

The farmer leaders said the portal system, introduced to prevent the entry of produce from outside Haryana, was causing problems for the local farmers. They demanded that the permissible moisture limit for paddy be increased from 17 per cent to 20 per cent, citing weather conditions.

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They also said despite the government orders to use computerised weighing scales, other weighing methods were still being used in the mandis. They demanded that all mandis had properly functioning government weighing scales.

The protesters urged the Haryana Government to ensure timely procurement by the government agencies and stop alleged irregularities in mandis. They also demanded that the farmers whose paddy had been purchased below Rs 2,461 per quintal be compensated for the price difference.

Chaos in Fatehabad over paddy, Bajra buying

Farmers locked the main gate of the Market Committee office on Bhattu Road on Wednesday to protest alleged irregularities in paddy and bajra procurement, below-MSP prices and delays in lifting crops. The protest, held from 11 am to 2 pm on the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Morcha Haryana, was led by Karamjit Singh Salmkhera. The farmers demanded the removal of the 28-quintal-per-acre limit on paddy procurement, an end to alleged four per cent deductions and guaranteed purchases at the minimum support price (MSP). They said they were forced to wait in the open to protect their crops, while their procurement-related concerns remained unresolved.

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Farmers locked the Bhuna Market Committee office for two hours on Wednesday over delays in paddy procurement. Zila Parishad CEO Suresh Kumar assured them that every grain would be purchased, following which the farmers reopened the office. Trade leaders blamed poor arrangements for forcing farmers to sell produce at low prices.