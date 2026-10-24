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Home / Haryana / Farmers’ groups protest in Sirsa, demand poll panel head’s removal

Farmers’ groups protest in Sirsa, demand poll panel head’s removal

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 02:35 AM Oct 24, 2026 IST
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Farmers submit a memorandum to district officials in Sirsa.
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Farmer and labour organisations affiliated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a protest at the Mini-Secretariat in Sirsa on Friday as part of a nationwide “Save the Constitution” campaign. They submitted a memorandum addressed to the President through the district administration, demanding the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the resignation of the Prime Minister and Home Minister.

The protest was held in support of an ongoing agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar by the youth and student organisations and opposition parties.

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Several farmer organisations participated in the demonstration, including the All India Kisan Sabha Haryana-1936, Rashtriya Kisan Manch, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Tikait), BKU Ekta Ugrahan and Haryana Kisan Manch.

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The memorandum demanded the cancellation of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the restoration of voting rights for 13.41 crore citizens allegedly removed from voter lists without transparency. The protesters also sought legal action against Kumar and amendments to the 2023 law governing the appointment of election commissioners.

They demanded the inclusion of the Chief Justice of India in the selection panel, proportional representation, measures to curb the influence of money and muscle power in elections, and state funding of polls. The organisations also called for the removal of restrictions on peaceful protests at Jantar Mantar and an investigation into alleged police excesses and harassment of protesters, including women students and journalists.

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The memorandum further raised concerns over the alleged illegal house arrest of political and social activists, calling for protection of citizens’ constitutional rights, privacy and freedom of peaceful assembly.

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