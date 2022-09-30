Farmers heave sigh of relief as no new case of lumpy skin disease in Yamunanagar since Sept 19

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 29

Cattle owners have heaved a sigh of relief as no new case of lumpy skin disease (LSD) has been reported in the district since September 19. Currently, 941 head of cattle have active infection in the district.

A total of 16,546 cases of the LSD have been reported in the district after it broke out in July this year. Of these, 15,605 cattle have so far recovered and 217 cattle have succumbed to the disease, causing huge financial losses to cattle owners.

The first case of the LSD was reported from Ghilaur village of Radaur sub-division on July 12. Ravinder Kumar, a farmer of Panjupur village, whose two cows were affected by the disease, said he lost one of the cattle after battling the disease for more than a month.

He said he had to suffer a financial loss of about Rs 50,000 due to the death of the cow.

“The price of milch breeds is quite high therefore it is difficult to purchase a head of cattle. The government should provide aid to the affected farmers and dairy owners,” said Ravinder Kumar.

Now, with no new case of the disease in last 10 days, the farmers are optimistic. “It is good news. All five head of cattle that I own suffered due to the LSD for about a month, but now they have recovered,” said Subhash Chand, a farmer of Marwa village.

Dr Satbir Singh, Sub-Divisional Officer of the Animal Husbandry Department said although no new case had been reported, they were continuously monitoring the cattle population to contain the disease.

“As many as 65,748 head of cattle have been vaccinated in the district,” said Singh.