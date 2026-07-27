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Home / Haryana / Farmers hold 24-hour dharna in Hisar, demand regular canal water for Adampur villages

Farmers hold 24-hour dharna in Hisar, demand regular canal water for Adampur villages

Farmer leader Satish Beniwal said several areas, including Balsamand and Siwani, are facing a serious crisis of irrigation and drinking water

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 06:45 PM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Residents and farmers stage dharna at the mini secretariat in Hisar on Monday. Photo by author
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A number of farmers under the banners of ‘Pagri Sambhal Jatta Sangharsh Samiti’ and ‘Jal Sangharsh Samiti’ began a 24-hour dharna at the mini secretariat in Hisar on Monday. They demanded the release of canal water in villages of the Adampur region of Hisar district for two weeks every month.

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Farmer leader Satish Beniwal said several areas, including Balsamand and Siwani, are facing a serious crisis of irrigation and drinking water. He alleged that due to lack of timely cleaning and the poor condition of canals, breaches occur at several places soon after water is released.

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Beniwal said the state government has so far failed to find a permanent solution to the damage caused by the Ghaggar drain every year. He added that a large number of farmers have joined the protest and are demanding improvement in the irrigation system and resolution of farmers’ grievances.

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Alleging negligence by the concerned departments, Beniwal said officials remain confined to offices instead of inspecting tail-end areas of canals. He said several embankments are weak and caved in during heavy water flow in the rainy season. He claimed water is not reaching the tail ends and illegal diversion midway is depriving farmers in the last villages of adequate irrigation.

Farmer leaders said the 24-hour protest has been organised to raise these issues. Beniwal said the district administration has invited them for talks and discussions with officials are underway. However, the farmers’ bodies warned that if no positive solution emerges from the talks, they will decide the future course of action.

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