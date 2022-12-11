Farmers hold march at Tikri border

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, December 10

Farmers from Punjab and Haryana today held a foot march from the old bus stand in Bahadurgarh town to Tikri border (Delhi) to mark the first anniversary of the deferment of the farmers’ agitation. The Delhi police placed barricades on the Tikri border to stop them from entering the national capital.

Vehicular traffic remained disrupted for an hour following the march that was the part of ‘Mashaal Yatra’ taken out by the farmers from Hussainiwala (Punjab) to Tikri border in order to raise the demands including waiving farmers’ loan and legal guarantee for minimum support price for crops.

Mandeep Nathwan, farmer leader, said they had deferred the farmers’ agitation on December 11 last year following the assurance by the government of accepting their demands, but some of those were still unfulfilled.

“We will not hesitate to march towards Chandigarh to gherao the Haryana Assembly if the pending demands are not fulfilled soon,” he warned.