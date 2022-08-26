Farmers hold panchayat outside Haryana CM camp office

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 25

On the call of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU-Charuni) president Gurnam Singh Charuni, scores of farmers today began a two-day panchayat outside the CM camp office in Prem Nagar in the city and outside the residences of ministers in Kaithal, Kurukshetra and Ambala districts.

They alleged that the government was going “to snatch the land Deh Shamlat and Mushtarka Malkan land to give it to corporate houses for farming”.

Farmers from Karnal, Panipat and Sonepat districts assembled at Jat Dharamshala and took out a protest march towards the CM camp office. They were stopped near the camp office, where they started their panchayat.

Addressing the farmers, Charuni said the government wanted to snatch the land of Jumla Malkan, Mustarka Malkan and Deh Samlat from the farmers by changing mutation in the name of panchayats and urban local bodies. The land belonged to farmers and they had been cultivating it for the past several decades, he added.

“We demand a special session of the Haryana Assembly to be called for an amendment in the land Act in the wake of the April judgement of the apex court over shamlat deh land. To press for our demands, we have given a call for a two-day panchayat outside the residences of the CM and ministers. The panchayats will continue till 5pm on August 26,” said Charuni.

Kurukshetra: Farmers staged a dharna outside the residence of Minister of State Sandeep Singh in Pehowa. After finding the house closed, they put up the union flag on the gate of the minister’s residence. The farmers said memoranda had been submitted to the MLAs for an amendment in the land Act, but their demands were being ignored. If the demands of farmers were not fulfilled, they would intensify the protest.

