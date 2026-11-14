Farmers hold protest in Karnal, demand sugarcane price of Rs 600 per quintal

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a protest in Karnal on Saturday, demanding an increase in sugarcane prices to Rs 600 per quintal.

A large number of farmers participated in a foot march and tractor parade, expressing resentment against the state government over what they termed an inadequate increase in sugarcane prices.

The protest was led by BKU Haryana president Rattan Mann, along with several other farmer leaders and members.

Raising slogans against the government, the protesting farmers marched from Shekhpura village chowk to the main gate of Sugar Mill, Karnal, and later staged a sit-in outside the mill.

Advertisement

They also submitted a memorandum to the mill's Managing Director, Aditi, urging the government to accept their demand for fixing the sugarcane price at Rs 600 per quintal.

Addressing the protesters, Mann said the government's decision to increase the sugarcane price by just Rs 15 per quintal was an insult to farmers. He argued that the nominal hike would not even cover the rising cost of cultivation, including fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, labour and harvesting.

Mann said sugar prices had increased considerably, but farmers were still not receiving a remunerative price for their produce. Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, he said that if he, who called himself a farmer's son, had ever experienced sugarcane harvesting, farmers would not have been forced to take to the streets.

Advertisement

Suresh Koth, a farmers' leader, demanded that the government hold talks with farmers' representatives and revise sugarcane prices in accordance with the actual cost of cultivation. He reiterated that farmers would continue to raise their voice until their demands were addressed.

“The government should revise the price to Rs 600 per quintal,” he added.