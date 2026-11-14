Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Haryana / Farmers hold protest in Karnal, demand sugarcane price of Rs 600 per quintal

Farmers hold protest in Karnal, demand sugarcane price of Rs 600 per quintal

SKM stages foot march and tractor parade to Sugar Mill; BKU leader Rattan Mann calls the government's Rs 15 hike an insult to farmers

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 08:12 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Farmers stage a protest demanding an increase in sugarcane prices to Rs 600 per quintal, in Karnal, on Saturday.
Advertisement

Farmers under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) staged a protest in Karnal on Saturday, demanding an increase in sugarcane prices to Rs 600 per quintal.

A large number of farmers participated in a foot march and tractor parade, expressing resentment against the state government over what they termed an inadequate increase in sugarcane prices.

The protest was led by BKU Haryana president Rattan Mann, along with several other farmer leaders and members.

Raising slogans against the government, the protesting farmers marched from Shekhpura village chowk to the main gate of Sugar Mill, Karnal, and later staged a sit-in outside the mill.

Advertisement

They also submitted a memorandum to the mill's Managing Director, Aditi, urging the government to accept their demand for fixing the sugarcane price at Rs 600 per quintal.

Addressing the protesters, Mann said the government's decision to increase the sugarcane price by just Rs 15 per quintal was an insult to farmers. He argued that the nominal hike would not even cover the rising cost of cultivation, including fertilisers, seeds, pesticides, labour and harvesting.

Mann said sugar prices had increased considerably, but farmers were still not receiving a remunerative price for their produce. Taking a dig at the Chief Minister, he said that if he, who called himself a farmer's son, had ever experienced sugarcane harvesting, farmers would not have been forced to take to the streets.

Advertisement

Suresh Koth, a farmers' leader, demanded that the government hold talks with farmers' representatives and revise sugarcane prices in accordance with the actual cost of cultivation. He reiterated that farmers would continue to raise their voice until their demands were addressed.

“The government should revise the price to Rs 600 per quintal,” he added.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts