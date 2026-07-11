Farmers in Bhiwani, Hisar extend support to Chanot dharna over water crisis

As villagers in Chanot continue their dharna demanding water, farmers in the Siwani region of Bhiwani district have also raised a similar demand for adequate supply of water and electricity in their areas and warned of launching an agitation if their demands are not addressed.

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A group of farmers’ activists under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS) expressed serious concern over the worsening power and water shortage in the region. They said that if the situation is not addressed immediately, it will result in resentment among farmers and residents.

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The activists held a meeting of the organisation in Siwani Mandi town where they discussed the challenges being faced by the farming community, particularly the shortage of electricity and water for irrigation.

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The meeting was chaired by district president Dilbag Singh. They said farmers were struggling with acute shortages of electricity and water, adversely affecting agricultural activities. The activists also alleged discrimination against southern Haryana and opposed any move to hand over the power sector to private companies. They warned that BKS would launch an agitation if the government failed to address their demands in time.

The BKS in-charge for power-related issues, Mahipal Baddu, raised the grievances of farmers from the region and said the issues should be taken up with administrative authorities for early resolution.

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Meanwhile, the dharna committee spearheading the agitation in Chanot village of Hansi district claimed they have been receiving widespread support from people across several districts and from political parties.

Anoop Singh Chanot, a member of the dharna committee, said Congress MLAs including Jhajjar MLA and former minister Geeta Bhukkal, Kalanaur MLA Shakuntala Khatak, Narnaund MLA Jassi Petwar, Guhla Cheeka MLA Hans Raj, Uklana MLA Naresh Selwal, and Baroda MLA Induraj Narwal visited the dharna site to express their support. They demanded that the government provide a T-joint in the Bhakra pipeline to ensure adequate water supply to Chanot village.

Residents of Kanwari village in Hisar district also announced their support for the Chanot agitation. The dharna in Chanot village has been ongoing since May 16 over the demand for water.