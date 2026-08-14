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Home / Haryana / Farmers, khaps block Rohtak toll plazas over Hisar murder

Farmers, khaps block Rohtak toll plazas over Hisar murder

Protesters seek arrest of all accused in dairy owner Jeevan Kundu’s murder, warn of intensified agitation

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 05:49 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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Protesters block a toll plaza in Rohtak on Friday. Tribune Photo
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Members of khap panchayats and farmer organisations on Friday staged a three-hour road blockade at Chandi and Makdauli toll plazas in the district, demanding the immediate arrest of the remaining accused in the murder of Hisar dairy owner Jeevan Kundu.

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The protesters disrupted vehicular traffic at both toll plazas from 11 am to 2 pm and raised slogans against the state government and the Hisar Police administration, alleging failure to maintain law and order.

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Residents from Titoli, Khareti, Sunderpur, Chiri, Gharothi and adjoining areas gathered at the Chandi toll plaza on the Rohtak-Jind road, while farmer organisations and khap representatives assembled at the Makdauli toll plaza on the Rohtak-Panipat road.

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Jaibir Kundu, president of Kundu Khap, said a meeting of khaps and farmer organisations was held in Hisar on August 12, where a call was given for road blockades at toll plazas across Haryana on August 14 if all the accused in Jeevan Kundu’s murder were not arrested.

Sumit Dalal, state secretary of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS), said 32-year-old Jeevan, who supported his family through his dairy business, was murdered on August 4. He claimed that Kundu had earlier approached the police apprehending a dispute, but no effective action was taken.

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“The delay in arresting all accused raises serious questions over the law-and-order situation. The government has failed to take strict action against those responsible, emboldening criminals,” Dalal said.

The protesters demanded the immediate arrest of all those involved in the murder and strict punishment for the accused. They warned that if the accused were not arrested soon, the agitation would be intensified across the state. They also threatened to oppose Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini’s programme in Hansi on August 15.

Representatives of Kundu Khap, Hooda Khap, AIKS, Bharatiya Kisan Union, Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Kisani Pratishtha Manch participated in the protest.

Several local leaders and activists, including Om Prakash Hooda, Jaipal Kundu, Preet Singh, Sahdeep Nambardar, Raj Kumar, Krishna Lal Hooda, Rajesh Khidwali, Prem Rithal and Balbir Girawar, were present during the protest.

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