Farmers learn water-saving techniques at Karnal varsity

Tribune News Service
Kurukshetra, Updated At : 04:57 AM May 15, 2025 IST
The District Programme Management Unit (DPMU), Kurukshetra, under the Atal Bhujal Yojana, organised an exposure visit to Maharana Pratap Horticultural University (MHU), Anjanthali, Karnal. Farmers, women farmers and Village Water and Sanitation Committee (VWSC) members from Shahabad Block took part in the visit.

It focused on practical learning of water management strategies and horticultural innovations. Participants explored water conservation practices and projects at the university’s research station.

Dr SK Malhotra, Vice Chancellor, MHU, encouraged the adoption of sustainable agricultural methods. DPMU experts said, “The visit served as an important step in strengthening community understanding and involvement in groundwater management and sustainable agriculture.”

