Farmers lend hand to paddy growers

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, August 4

Lending a helping hand to the paddy growers, the farmers who had prepared nurseries, have started distributing saplings for free to the farmers, whose crops were damaged in recent floods.

Though, the free distribution of the saplings has come as a big respite for the flood-affected farmers, the issue of lower yield continues to be a matter of concern for them.

Yield may take a hit The yield will depend on the temperature. If the temperature goes down early the famers, who are doing late plantation, may witness some yield loss. Claims for losses in nearly 76,000 acres have been raised by the farmers in the district. —Dr Pardeep Meel, Deputy Director (Agriculture)

The farmers had prepared nursery of PR-126, a short-duration variety, in nearly 7 acres in Pehowa. While saplings at a nursery on nearly 500 acres have been distributed, saplings at another nursery are ready for distribution in Pehowa.

Sukhvinder Singh, a farmer from Mukimpura village, said: “I had sown paddy on 28 acres, of which 20 acres got damaged in floods. Now, I have managed to get saplings for 6 acres from my relative, while saplings for another 6 acres have been provided by the farmer union free of cost. I am still trying to arrange saplings for the remaining area, but they are being sold at an exorbitant price of over Rs 5,000 per acre. Besides this, the labour cost has also increased. While I had paid Rs 3,200 per acre for sowing earlier this season, now the migrant labourers have left for their native states, and the local labour is demanding Rs 5,000 per acre.”

Joginder Singh, another farmer, said: “I got saplings for 14 acres from the union, but the cost of production has gone up due to the floods. We are spending about Rs 15,000 per acre on the re-transplantation due to which the cost of production has increased. Though we are re-transplanting the paddy, we are not likely to get the same yield as the optimum time for the paddy has gone. Against the yield of about 35-36 quintals per acre, the yield is likely to remain around 25-27quintals. A fall in temperature will also impact the yield.”

Prince Waraich, BKU (Charuni) spokesman, said: “The union had collected and paid Rs 2 lakh to compensate a farmer, whose crop was destroyed to grow nursery, so that his input cost could be recovered.”

