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Home / Haryana / Farmers lock Hafed office over ‘irregular’ paddy procurement in Kaithal's Pundri

Farmers lock Hafed office over ‘irregular’ paddy procurement in Kaithal's Pundri

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Kaithal, Updated At : 01:11 AM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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Farmers stage a dharna under the banner of BKU (Charuni) at Pundri on Wednesday.
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Infuriated over allegedly delayed and irregular paddy procurement, farmers locked the Hafed office at Pundri and raised slogans against officials.

Led by BKU (Charuni) youth wing state president Vikram Kasana, the protesters accused Hafed of failing to conduct smooth procurement of paddy at the Pundri mandi, leaving them in distress.

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They alleged that in the absence of government procurement, farmers were being forced to sell their produce at Rs 250-300 below the MSP.

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BKU district president Gurnam Faral said such cuts in the hard-earned income of farmers would not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Kasana insisted that all gates of the Pundri mandi be opened immediately so that gate passes could be issued from every entry point and both arrivals and procurement could proceed without disruption.

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The protesters also questioned the functioning of the officials and demanded their transfer. “A competent officer must be posted with immediate effect so that procurement does not suffer,” he added.

The Kaithal SDM reached the spot and held discussions with the agitating farmers. He assured the protesters that appropriate action would be taken to resolve the issues.

When contacted, Deputy Commissioner Aparajita said rice millers had been allocated to the Pundri grain market and officials had been directed to ensure smooth procurement. “Farmers will not face any problems. Their grain will be procured,” she added.

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