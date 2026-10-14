Farmers lock market panel office in Rohtak over procurement woes

Farmers are facing the issues in selling their kharif produce at minimum support price (MSP) at mandis while the farm organisation on Wednesday not only locked the main gate of the local office of Market Committee but also held a protest demonstration outside in the new grain market.

They also staged dharna for three hours and raised slogans against the state government and demanded it to procure the farmers’ produce at minimum support price.

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The protest was organised under the banner of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha, Rohtak, as part of a statewide call by farmers’ organisations to lock market committee offices in protest against the problems faced by the farmers in selling their produce.

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The participating organisations included the Kisan Sabha, BKU Rohtak, Kisan Mazdoor Sangathan, Kisani Pratishtha Manch and BKU Tikait. The protest was jointly presided over by Sunil Malik, Sushila, Umed Singh, Randhir Singh and Raja.

The farm leaders alleged that conditions imposed by the government regarding the sale of crops within the farmers’ home districts, per-acre limits on procurement and crop registration had created difficulties for the farmers in mandis.

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“The farmers are not receiving the declared minimum support price (MSP) for their produce and are being forced to sell crops at rates below the official support price. Paddy and bajra are being sold much below the MSP, while procurement records continue to reflect MSP rates,” claimed Sumit Dalal, State Secretary, All-India Kisan Sabha.

He also alleged that discrepancies and procurement-related restrictions had left the farmers struggling to sell their crops at remunerative prices, forcing them to take to the streets to register their protest.

Accusing the government of ignoring the farmers’ concerns, the farm leaders decided to continue its agitation until concrete steps were taken to address the issues.

The leaders announced that if the government failed to take effective measures, the farmers’ organisations would burn effigies of the government outside BJP offices across Haryana on October 17 as part of the next phase of the agitation.

Balwan Singh, Monika Nain, Ashok Rathi, Rajkumar, Jagpal Sangwan, were among the farm leaders present on the occasion.

Deepak Lohchab, Secretary, Rohtak Market Committee, said the protest was part of a statewide call given by the farmers’ organisations. “A total of 5,333 quintals of bajra has so far been procured at the Rohtak grain market under the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana,” he said.