Farmers lock Taraori, Nigdhu grain markets

Karnal, September 28
Irked by the slow pace of procurement at the Nigdhu grain market and the use of fans in paddy before purchase at the Taraori market, farmers shut the gates of the two mandis today.
Farmers and arhtiyas demanded that the authorities allot more rice millers for procurement. “The arrival of grains is gaining pace, but the procurement remains slow, due to which we are facing difficulties,” rued a farmer.
Karnal SDM Anubhav Mehta reached the site to pacify the agitators. They ended the stir after he assured them that more millers would be allotted.
The growers protesting at the Taraori grain market opposed the use of fans for cleaning or drying paddy. They lifted the blockade after Taraori MC chief Virender Bansal agreed to their demand.
