Farmers lose interest in PM Fasal Bima scheme

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, July 22

A dip has been recorded in farmers’ enrolment in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) in Haryana. The dip started from 2020-21, when the farmers’ movement swept Punjab and Haryana against farm laws which were later scrapped.

As per data submitted by Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar — in reply to a question from Rajya Sabha MP Prabhakar Reddy Vemireddy on July 21 — in kharif 2019, 8.2 lakh farmers were enrolled under PMFBY in Haryana, which jumped to 8.88 lakh in kharif 2020, with a rise of 8.3 per cent. However, the number fell to 7.40 lakh enrolments in kharif 2021, a dip of 16.7 per cent. It marginally improved to 7.42 lakh in kharif 2022.

Similarly, in Rabi 2019-20, 8.91 lakh farmers were enrolled, which fell to 7.62 lakh in Rabi 2020-21, a fall of 14.5 per cent. In Rabi 2021-22, the numbers fell to 7.17 lakh, a dip of 5.9 per cent from the previous year. The number of farmers under the scheme further fell to 6.54 lakh in rabi 2022-23, a dip of 8.8 per cent from the previous year.

There have been complaints of delay in compensation and the recording of lesser areas of damage in the crop survey, besides reliance on state government compensation, as reasons for not opting for PMFBY.

Regarding the premium collected and claims paid under the scheme, Tomar, in response to a question from BJD MP Sasmit Patra, submitted that Rs 841.18 crore premium was collected in 2018-19 in Haryana, while the claims disbursed were more at Rs 948.31 crore.

In 2019-20, Rs 1,275.56 crore premium was collected while the claims paid were Rs 937.86 crore. In 2020-21, too, the premium was more, at Rs 1,309.45 crore, while Rs 1,249.94 crore was paid in claims.

In 2021-22, Rs 1,208.76 crore was taken as premium while Rs 1,681.37 crore was paid in claims. However, in 2022-23, Rs 1,276.99 crore was the premium while Rs 629.31 crore was paid in claims.

In the past, several complaints had been received against insurance companies across the country. The issues pertained to non-payment and delayed payment of claims; underpayment of claims on account of incorrect/delayed submission of insurance proposals by banks; discrepancy in yield data and consequent disputes between the state government and insurance companies; delay in providing state government’s share of funds; non-deployment of sufficient personnel by insurance companies, etc. “Most of the complaints have been suitably addressed,” he claimed.