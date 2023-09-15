Farmers made shareholders in FPO sans consent, probe on

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 14

Farmers of Badagaon and Phoosgarh villages in the district alleged that they have been cheated by a group of people who have allegedly formed a farmer producer organisation (FPO) in Kunjpura village and made them shareholders without their consent. They alleged that their documents were used for it and their signatures were forged. They have submitted a complaint to the SHO, Kunjpura, demanding an inquiry into the matter. Farmers alleged that the FPO got sanctioned loans of lakhs and got subsidies.

“The Aadhaar card, family ID, and other documents of the farmers have been used in making them the shareholders of the FPO. Their signatures were forged. The farmers have submitted their complaint to the police,” said Bahadur Mehla, state spokesman, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Sir Chhotu Ram).

Tarsem Chand, SHO, Kunjpura, said they have received a complaint from the farmers and an investigation was underway.

The MD of Small Farmers Agribusiness Consortium Haryana (SFACH), Panchkula, has already ordered an inquiry into the issue. Deputy Director, Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables, Gharaunda has been assigned the inquiry, who has initiated it.

“I will ensure a fair and transparent investigation,” said Dr Billu Yadav, Deputy Director, Indo-Israel Centre of Excellence for Vegetables, Gharaunda. He made it clear that no fund has been released so far by the SFACH to the FPO and all the angles will be investigated. District Horticulture Officer (DHO) Dr Madan Lal said no file was sent through his office. “The proposal of the FPO was not sent through our office. We have not collected any document or request from any stakeholders. They have submitted the request on their own to SFACH, Panchkula,” said the DHO.

However, the FPO directors rejected the allegations as baseless. They said farmers levelling allegations, were not members of the FPO. Moreover, no loan, subsidy, or grant had been availed by them.

Amit Kumar, one of the directors of the FPO, said no fraud has been committed as they have not taken any money from anyone in terms of loans, subsidies or grant. “These farmers are not the members of the FPO. We will submit our documents to the police,” he added.

#Karnal