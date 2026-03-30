Farmers may switch to organic farming as war hits fertiliser supply

The ongoing conflict between the USA and Iran has squeezed the supply of fertilisers to India ahead of the upcoming kharif sowing season, which is likely to affect the farming practices across the country.

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The fertiliser supply chain is facing the US-Iran war heat as many of these are derivatives of petroleum.

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India largely depends on West Asia for supply of urea, DAP (diammonium phosphate), potash and natural gas, the prices of which have also spiked due to the war.

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A significant portion of the fertilisers imported by India pass through the Strait of Hormuz, which has seen a sharp decline in shipping traffic due to the conflict. Haryana being a primarily agrarian state is expected to be greatly impacted by the crisis of fertilisers like urea and DAP, on which the local farmers depend heavily.

Experts point out that immediate retail availability of fertilisers is being maintained due to existing stocks, but a prolonged war may lead to severe shortage of the aforesaid fertilisers as the kharif sowing season approaches in June.

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“The situation appears grim as most of the farmers of Haryana rely on fertilisers such as urea and DAP, especially during the sowing of crops. However, the fertiliser crisis may eventually prove to be a blessing in disguise as it may force the farmers to switch to organic or natural farming practices,” observes Prof Rajinder Chaudhary, Adviser, Kudarti Kheti Abhiyan, Haryana.

He points out that the farmers who have been using chemical fertilisers to ensure good yield may now be compelled to adopt natural agronomic practices.

Pritam Dass, a former medical laboratory technician who is now devoted to promoting organic farming, says that injudicious and excessive use of chemical fertilisers is seriously affecting our natural ecosystem.

“The human activities that threaten the earth’s ability to sustain life need to be corrected immediately. Recycling of nutrients and segregation of toxic substances holds the key to a healthy life and sustainable development,” asserts Dass.

His views are endorsed by Kamal Jeet, a food technologist and researcher on food systems who is also actively engaged in facilitating the farmers to adopt natural farming practices.

“All of us, including the farmers, need to understand that we can survive and thrive only if we live in consonance with nature. Distorting the natural processes or going against nature in any way leads to disastrous consequences in the long run,” he says.

Efforts being made by numerous farmers and other dedicated individuals to promote natural farming got a boost as Yashpal Khola, an organic farmer from Kanwali village in Rewari district, was felicitated by the President of India recently.

The Haryana farmer was honoured for his exemplary work in the field of natural farming, widespread promotion of natural farming and significant role in converting large agricultural tracts in the sandy region to natural farming without the use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides.

Khola started natural farming in 2014 and has been pursuing it in a mission mode following the death of his father due to cancer in 2018.

By coordinating with various agricultural institutions, the Rewari farmer carries out natural farming not only on his own farm but also on the farms of other farmers.

Khola has also developed an effective and inspiring model for retail marketing of natural products, ensuring fair prices for the farmers’ produce and ensuring that pure, safe food grains reach the consumers.

“The future of agriculture belongs to natural farming,” he says.

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