Rohtak: Farmers pool in money to buy pump to drain out water from fields

Tribune News Service

Sunit Dhawan

Sundana (Rohtak), October 3

Tired of making rounds of government offices, farmers of Sundana village in Rohtak district have bought a water pump and pipes using their own money to drain out rainwater accumulated in their fields.

Rainwater is stagnating in the fields of many villages ever since the recent spell of rain. The affected farmers lament that their crops standing in the waterlogged fields are getting damaged.

Rs 1.5 lakh spent We required four pumps to drain out the water accumulated in our fields, but got only one from the government. After making rounds of various offices and waiting for several days, we pooled in funds and bought a motor and pipes by spending Rs 1.5 lakh. —Amarjeet, Farmer

“We required four pumps to drain out the water accumulated in our fields, but got only one from the government. After making rounds of various offices and waiting for several days, we pooled in funds and bought a motor and pipes by spending Rs 1.5 lakh,” said Amarjeet, a farmer of Sundana village.

Farmers say bajra, cotton and vegetable crops have suffered the maximum damage due to waterlogging, while standing paddy crop has also got submerged and is getting damaged.

The district administration is making efforts to drain out water from the waterlogged fields, but it is taking considerable time due to practical limitations.

“We are doing our best to drain out the accumulated rainwater from the waterlogged fields. Pumps and other things are being provided to the affected farmers as per their requirement,” stated Rohtak Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Mahender Pal.

Questioned about the farmers of Sundana village being forced to buy their own motor and pipes to drain out rainwater from their fields, the ADC said the matter was not in his notice.

He, however, asserted that affected farmers might approach senior officials to get their concerns addressed in case they were not getting the requisite equipment/material.

#rohtak