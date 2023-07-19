Farmers prepare paddy nurseries to help flood-hit

Tribune News Service

Karnal, July 18

With flood causing widespread damage to the paddy crop of the growers in the villages along the Yamuna last week, several farmers of Darar village in the district have come to their rescues and are preparing paddy nurseries to help them.

The saplings from the nurseries will be provided to the flood-affected small and marginal farmers free of cost, so that they can re-transplant their crop.

According to farmers, the floodwater has destroyed the paddy crop of those living in the villages along the Yamuna which is why they have to re-transplant it. However, they do not have any saplings left to do so. “We have collected money and started the process to raise nurseries of paddy in 7 acres of land. Paddy saplings of these nurseries can be used on around 600 acres,” said Dilbag Singh, a farmer, adding that Baba Takhvinder Singh motivated them to take this step.

"We have prepared nurseries of short-term variety PR-126, which requires only 90 days for maturity, and it can be harvested in November," said Davinder Singh, another farmer.

"It is a matter of brotherhood and we are extending all our support to those who have lost their crops in the floods," said Daljeet Singh, a farmer.

Farmers Boota Singh, Charanjeet Singh, Sahab Singh and Palwinder Singh said the nurseries will be ready in 20-25 days. “In this time of crisis, we all must stand together and assist our fellow farmers,” they said.

