Farmers protest cap on paddy procurement in Ambala, want limit hiked

A group of farmers under the banner of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) on Sunday staged a dharna at the Ambala Cantonment grain market to mark their protest against the alleged inconvenience being faced by them during the ongoing paddy procurement season.

The farmers raised slogans against the state government, and burnt an effigy of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. The protesters expressed resentment over cap on paddy procurement and demanded the limit be increased to 32 quintals per acre.

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BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) district president Gurmeet Singh Majri said, “On a call of the union, protests were held at all grain markets in the district. Despite repeated requests, the government has failed to ensure a smooth paddy procurement. The season has started but the verification of a large number of farmers on the Meri Fasal Mera Byora (MFMB) portal is still pending. The farmers are being forced to run from pillar to post to get their details verified and the delay in registration is causing difficulties in selling their crop. The officials concerned must expedite the verification process.”

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Majri added that the government had imposed a cap of 26.26 quintals per acre on paddy procurement this year, which was unacceptable. “The government should increase the limit to at least 32 quintals per acre, and ensure that the entire produce is procured by agencies at the minimum support price (MSP). We will continue dharnas at the grain markets daily,” he added.

Union president Amarjeet Singh Mohri said, “The union has raised its concerns regarding the cap on paddy procurement with the government, but there is no positive response so far. The farmers will continue to protest till the limit is increased to 32 quintals per acre. The government has been forcing the farmer unions to give a call for a bigger agitation. The government should also ensure timely lifting of the produce and payment to farmers in a time-bound manner.”