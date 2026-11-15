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Home / Haryana / Farmers’ protest continues in Fatehabad, seek Rs 1L relief per acre

Farmers’ protest continues in Fatehabad, seek Rs 1L relief per acre

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:29 AM Nov 15, 2026 IST
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Farmers stage a protest in Fatehabad.
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The indefinite farmers’ protest outside the Mini-Secretariat in Fatehabad continued for the second consecutive day on Saturday, with the farmers from Fatehabad, Sirsa and Hisar districts joining the agitation.

The protest, led by Pagdi Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, began on November 3.The protest was chaired by Chhabil Das Jakhal. State president Mandeep Nathwan and farmer leader Chhabil Das Jakhal said the compensation of Rs 15,000 for up to five acres was insufficient to cover crop losses caused by unseasonal rain and hailstorms.

They demanded compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre for all affected farmers and urged the government to transfer the amount directly into their bank accounts. They also expressed anger over the alleged attitude of DC Vivek Bharti and demanded his transfer.

The leaders also announced that an anti-drug awareness day would be observed at the protest site on November 16 to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

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