Karnal: Farmers protest defamation case by cop

Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 29

Infuriated over the filing of a defamation case against 36 farmers in a court by an Inspector, scores of farm activists under the banner of the BKU (Chotu Ram) today staged a dharna outside the mini secretariat here.

They demanded withdrawal of the defamation case or an FIR registered against Inspector Harjinder Singh, other officials and police personnel responsible for the lathicharge at the Bastara toll plaza on August 28 last year.

Alleging betrayal by the government, farmers burnt the effigies of CM Manohar Lal Khattar and the Inspector.

“The government had promised to withdraw all cases registered during the yearlong farm agitation. Keeping their promise, the farmers had taken back their complaints against the cops and officials responsible for the lathicharge. But, the Inspector filed a defamation case against the farmers, which forced us to protest here,” said Dr Darshan Pal, SKM leader.

BKU (Chotu Ram) leader Jagdeep Aulakh said the lathicharge had taken place at the toll plaza when the farmers were going to gherao the CM’s programme venue in Karnal. He alleged that Harjinder was among the cops who had beaten up the farmers at the Bastara toll plaza.

After this incident, some farmers had protested outside Harjinder’s residence in Kurukshetra village. But, months after the incident and the end of farm agitation, he filed the defamation case. Arrest warrants were issued against the farmers, but they got bail. “We kept our word and withdrew our complaints. We met the SP and demanded the withdrawal of the case or an FIR should be registered against those responsible for the lathicharge too,” said Bhadur Mehla, another BKU (Chotu Ram) leader.

