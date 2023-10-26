Ballabhgarh: Farmers protest delay in DAP release

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 25

Farmers, who had turned up outside a fertiliser distribution point at Ballabhgarh, staged a demonstration today against delay in the allocation of DAP fertilisers here. The police had to intervene after they created a ruckus.

“We have been waiting in a queue outside the shop since 5 am and did not receive the fertiliser till 1 pm,” said a farmer Kishan. He alleged that owners or the agency authorised to distribute DAP failed to provide the fertilisers on the first-come-first-served basis, leading to unrest among those who had been waiting for their turn for hours.

If farmers do not get DAP and urea fertilisers on time, it would ruin their chances of a good return from rabi crops like wheat, which was to be sowed shortly, he added.

Meanwhile, a delegation of farmers, led by representatives of the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, submitted a memorandum to the Palwal SDM for removal of hurdles in the distribution or availability of DAP and urea fertilisers in the district.

Mahender Singh Chauhan, a farmer leader, said the morcha would be forced to launch an agitation from November 1 if adequate quantity of fertilisers was not made available.

A senior official of the Agriculture Department, however, claimed that there was no shortage of DAP or any other fertiliser, adding that the farmers could contact the office in case of any problem.

#Faridabad #Farmers Protest