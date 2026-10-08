Farmers protest delay in paddy procurement

Farmers in Ratia’s grain market in Fatehabad district staged a protest on Wednesday over delays in paddy procurement and what they described as low prices for their produce. Led by the Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, the farmers held a sit-in outside the Market Committee office and raised slogans against the procurement system.

The farmers alleged that local growers were not getting a fair price, while large quantities of paddy from outside the area were arriving in the market. They claimed that paddy brought from outside was being sold for around Rs 2,100-2,200 per quintal and demanded strict checks on its arrival.

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The farmers also questioned the implementation of the government’s Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement system. They demanded that paddy produced by local farmers be purchased on priority and at the MSP.

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Market Committee secretary Om Prakash said procurement was underway and sheller owners were not allowed to purchase paddy directly from farmers. He said all purchases would be made in accordance with the prescribed rules.

DFSC Kaushik Bhura reached the spot after being informed about the protest and held talks with the farmers. The farmers raised concerns over delayed procurement and other issues. Bhura assured them that necessary steps would be taken to speed up the procurement process.

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The farmers warned that they would intensify their protest if their concerns were not addressed soon. They threatened to lock the Market Committee office and block the national highway if low-price purchases and delays continued.

Vedpal inspects Bhuna mandi, orders faster paddy procurement

Haryana Marketing Board chairman Advocate Vedpal conducted a surprise inspection of the Bhuna grain market on Wednesday following complaints about delays in paddy procurement. He interacted with farmers and reviewed the availability of gunny bags, procurement and lifting arrangements. Officials were directed to resolve farmers’ problems immediately.

Vedpal said the number of paddy sale platforms outside the town would be increased from three to six to reduce pressure on the mandi. He said procurement would be accelerated and lifting of paddy would begin soon. He warned officials against negligence and said farmers and traders could send written complaints directly to him if they faced problems related to procurement, gunny bags or lifting.