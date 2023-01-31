Farmers protest in Sirsa, demand pending relief

Sirsa, January 30
Farmers under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) carried out a protest demonstration in Sirsa today. They have been demanding compensation for the damage of kharif crops in 2020 and had started “pucca morcha” in Sirsa about a week ago.
The farmers, who gathered at the “pucca morcha” at the mini-secretariat, started their march carrying banners of the BKE to reach Lal Batti Chowk in the town. They staged a protest demonstration at the Lal Batti Chowk and burnt the effigy of the government.
Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh, president of the BKE, stated that the farmers were forced to sit on a dharna in extreme cold, but the government seemed unmoved from its stand. “We have been raising our justified demand for the release of the pending compensation of Rs 265 crore to the farmers who suffered crop loss in 2020,” he stated. Suresh Kumar, District Revenue Officer, Sirsa, said the government had approved the compensation of Rs 65.5 crore for the crop damage and the administration had also credited the compensation amount to the subdivision offices in Sirsa, Dabwali and Kalanwali subdivisions for further dispersal to the affected farmers.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
14 charred to death in massive fire at building in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad
Around 40 fire tenders were pressed into service to douse th...
Budget 2023-24: Tax sops, fiscal consolidation tightrope walk for Finance Minister Sitharaman
Despite this being last Budget before general elections, big...
India's economy to grow 6.5 per cent in 2023-24: Economic survey
The survey said the pace of price increases is not high enou...
Gujarat: Court sentences Asaram to life imprisonment in 2013 rape case
81-year-old is currently lodged in a Jodhpur jail, where he ...