Farmers protest in Sirsa, demand pending relief

Tribune News Service

Sirsa, January 30

Farmers under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) carried out a protest demonstration in Sirsa today. They have been demanding compensation for the damage of kharif crops in 2020 and had started “pucca morcha” in Sirsa about a week ago.

The farmers, who gathered at the “pucca morcha” at the mini-secretariat, started their march carrying banners of the BKE to reach Lal Batti Chowk in the town. They staged a protest demonstration at the Lal Batti Chowk and burnt the effigy of the government.

Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh, president of the BKE, stated that the farmers were forced to sit on a dharna in extreme cold, but the government seemed unmoved from its stand. “We have been raising our justified demand for the release of the pending compensation of Rs 265 crore to the farmers who suffered crop loss in 2020,” he stated. Suresh Kumar, District Revenue Officer, Sirsa, said the government had approved the compensation of Rs 65.5 crore for the crop damage and the administration had also credited the compensation amount to the subdivision offices in Sirsa, Dabwali and Kalanwali subdivisions for further dispersal to the affected farmers.

