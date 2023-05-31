Farmers protest non-procurement of sunflower

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 30

Miffed over the non-procurement of sunflower seeds, farmers, under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni), today staged a dharna at the Shahabad police station and threatened to block the national highway in Shahabad if the process was not started on June 1.

Last week, the agitation was postponed on the assurance given by the district administration that the procurement would start from May 29. However after the procurement was not started, the farmers gathered at the Shahabad grain market on Tuesday to chalk out their further strategy.

To mark their resentment, the farmers left the grain market to block the National Highway. However, they later reached Shahabad police station and started a dharna.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “The administration failed to fulfil its promise and the farmers were forced to stage a dharna at the police station. The weather has been unfavourable and the farmers are in no position to stock their harvested produce. Every year the farmers are forced to hold demonstrations for the procurement of sunflower seeds.”