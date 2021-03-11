Farmers protest outside Karnal Mini Secretariat over filing of defamation case against 36 farmers

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, April 29

Farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union president Gurnam Singh Charuni protested outside Mini Secretariat here on Friday over the filing of a defamation case by police inspector Harjinder Singh against 36 farmers.

The said farmers had protested outside Singh’s residence at Lukhi village in Kurukshetra after the Bastara toll-plaza lathicharge incident.

Harjinder Singh had filed the defamation case in March for which the farmers had received summons and warrants.

The farmers were not allowed to enter the Mini Secretariat earlier.

Charuni alleged that Singh was involved in the lathicharge.

A delegation of seven members was allowed for a meeting with Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav.

The delegation was asked to hold talks with SP Ganga Ram Punia.

The SP assured them to resolve the issue at the earliest.