Farmers protest over MSP, DAP shortage in Fatehabad

Farmers protested outside the BJP district office on Bhuna Road in Fatehabad on Saturday over the lack of minimum support price (MSP) for paddy and the shortage of DAP fertiliser. The protest was held under the banner of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Haryana, led by farmer leader Lavi Bath. Protesters also burnt effigies of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana.

District president Om Prakash Hasanga alleged that the farmers were being exploited during government paddy procurement. He said the MSP was Rs 2,461 per quintal, but the farmers were getting only Rs 2,000 to Rs 2,200. The farmers demanded a fair investigation into paddy procurement, MSP-based purchases of all crops and an end to the DAP shortage. They warned of a bigger protest if their demands were not met.

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MLA Balwan Singh Daulatpuria demanded a 50 per cent subsidy on DAP and urea fertilisers. He said rain had increased moisture levels in paddy lying in mandis, making procurement agencies reluctant to buy the crop. He demanded that the permitted moisture limit be raised from 17 per cent to 22 per cent to ensure timely purchases.

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He also raised concerns over changes in the canal water schedule. Under the new system, the farmers will get water for seven days, followed by 21 days without supply, instead of the earlier 15-day rotation. He warned that this could affect irrigation and the sowing of Rabi crops.

Ratia residents demand shifting of grain warehouses

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In a separate development, Sarv Samaj Sabha president Satpal Jindal submitted a memorandum to Haryana Trade Welfare Board chairman Rajesh Thakral, demanding that grain warehouses in densely populated areas of Ratia be shifted outside the city.

Jindal said warehouses on Tohana Road and Anaj Mandi Road cause traffic jams during busy hours. He suggested building a shopping complex in their place, which could improve the city’s appearance, create jobs and generate revenue for the government.