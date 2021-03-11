Farmers protest shirtless in Ambala, demand sugarcane dues

Tribune News Service

Ambala, April 22

Irked over the delay in sugarcane payments, farmers today held a demonstration shirtless against Naraingarh Sugarmills in Ambala.

Farmers said the cane crushing season had ended earlier this month, but payments of over Rs 80 crore were lying pending.

Forced to protest Every year, sugarcane farmers are forced to hold protests for their dues. They also need money to meet their expenses. We are only being given assurances for a long time. Singara Singh, president, 21-member panel

As per the norms, the payment should be cleared within 14 days of the purchase.

Farmers gathered at the grain market and took out a march in support of their demand. They also raised slogans against the government.

Farmers said this year they had suffered crop loss in wheat, mustard and potato, and now, the payment of sugarcane were stuck.

“The government has paid no attention to the plight of farmers. We have been staging a dharna for nearly a month, but to no avail,” protesters added.

Singara Singh, president of the 21-member committee formed for the agitation, said: “Every year, sugarcane farmers are forced to hold protests for their payments. The cane crushing came to end on April 7 and the payments of over Rs 80 crore are still due. Farmers also need money to meet their expenses. We are only being given assurances. We have decided to meet Ambala division Commissioner on May 2 for the payment.”

Sub-divisional magistrate Naraingarh Niraj, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the sugar mill, said: “Farmers are demanding full payment, but the mill is in no position to clear the amount. The mill has purchased sugarcane worth around Rs 165 crore, cleared payments of over Rs 84 crore for this year and 66 crore for the previous season. The mill will clear Rs 20 crore in the coming days.”

“The mill has to keep around Rs 13 crore for the maintenance, salaries of employees and payments of some suppliers. About Rs 61 crore will be pending for the next season,” he added.

