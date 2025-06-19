Farmers protest shortage of irrigation, drinking water

Farmers from various villages of Rohtak district staged a protest demonstration in front of the Irrigation Department's office at Rohtak in protest against the lack of water for irrigation and drinking on Wednesday.

Alleging that they were forced to buy water for drinking and not getting enough water to irrigate their fields, the protesting farmers demanded that the supply of adequate water be ensured, failing which the Kisan Sabha would launch a massive agitation.

The protesters, led by Kisan Sabha's district president Preet Singh, raised slogans in support of their demands and submitted a memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister to the local Executive Engineer.

In a statement issued later in the day, Kisan Sabha's district secretary Balwan Singh Kharak said the farmers had expressed their resentment against the lack of canal water prevailing at several villages in the district.

Addressing the protesting farmers, Kisan Sabha general secretary Sumit Dalal said the farmers of Karotha, Mayna, Shimli, Sisar, Samchana, Kharawar, Bhagwatipur, Titoli, Chiri, Balab, Kharak and several other villages in the district were not getting enough water for drinking or irrigation for several days.

"The villages where canal water used to be supplied for seven days in a month are now getting it only for three or four days in a month," he said.

The villagers who had worked as pump operators on temporary pumps installed during floods two years ago lamented not having received their salaries.

The authorities concerned of the Irrigation Department assured the protesting farmers and villagers that their concerns would be addressed soon.