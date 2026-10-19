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Home / Haryana / Farmers’ protests force govt to review paddy purchase cap

Farmers’ protests force govt to review paddy purchase cap

Fresh orders after Ambala blockade, Pehowa & Shahabad agitation

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Nitish Sharma
Ambala, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Labourers dry paddy at the grain market in Karnal. File
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Following protests by paddy farmers against the per-acre procurement cap, the Haryana Government has issued fresh instructions allowing the procurement of additional stocks from farmers whose actual yield exceeds the prescribed limits, subject to verification.

In a communication to Deputy Commissioners across the state, the Director, Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Department, said the district-wise paddy yield limits for the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27 had been fixed in accordance with the Central Government’s guidelines, based on the average yield recorded over the preceding three years.

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The prescribed average yield limits range from 21.39 quintals to 29.26 quintals per acre across districts.

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The department said representations had been received from farmers through the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board, the Agriculture Department and district administrations, pointing out that actual paddy yields in some cases were substantially higher than the prescribed limits.

Under the fresh instructions, farmers claiming a higher yield can submit a written request to the Secretary concerned of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board (HSAMB). The claims will be forwarded to the revenue authorities or the Agriculture Department for verification, based on the farmers’ previous production and sale records, wherever available.

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The verification process must be completed within 48 hours. If either the revenue or agriculture authorities confirm the claim, the additional quantity of paddy will also be procured.

Officials have been directed to ensure that farmers do not face unnecessary hardship or inconvenience while selling their produce in grain markets.

The decision follows protests by various farmers’ unions, which had demanded the removal of the per-acre cap, alleging that the prescribed limits prevented them from selling their entire produce at the minimum support price (MSP).

On Saturday, farmers under the banner of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) blocked the Ambala-Hisar road in Ambala. Members of the BKU (Pehowa) also staged a demonstration in Pehowa. Earlier, the BKU (Charuni) had raised the issue during a protest in Shahabad.

In Ambala district, the yield limit was fixed at 26.26 quintals per acre, leading to difficulties for farmers whose actual production exceeded the prescribed limit.

BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) spokesperson Tejveer Singh said the fresh directions, issued after sit-ins and intense protests, showed that the government had been compelled to respond to farmers’ demands. He said the decision would help farmers sell their entire produce at the MSP without hindrance.

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