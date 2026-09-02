A shortage of DAP fertiliser led to long queues and chaos outside a government fertiliser shop in Kalanwali of Sirsa district on Wednesday, with some farmers waiting through the night to get their share. The crowd grew soon after the shop opened in the morning, forcing police to step in to manage the situation. After some effort, tokens were distributed among the farmers.

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Around 2,000 bags of DAP had reached Kalanwali, but the number of farmers seeking fertiliser was much higher. Authorities decided to issue tokens for two bags per farmer. IFFCO supervisor Ankit Kumar said tokens were given to around 1,000 farmers, with the fertiliser to be distributed the following day.

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Farmers said they were being forced to spend hours, and in some cases the entire night, outside fertiliser shops as supplies were not enough to meet demand. They urged officials to improve the distribution system and issue tokens or numbers in advance.

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Farmers also suggested that DAP should be distributed on the basis of registration and landholding size to prevent overcrowding and ensure fair distribution.

With preparations for sowing rabi crops such as wheat and mustard set to pick up in the coming days, farmers expect demand for DAP to rise further. They said any delay in making adequate supplies available could affect farm operations.

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They urged the government and agriculture department to regularly monitor DAP supplies in rural areas, ensure timely distribution to registered farmers according to landholding and deploy additional staff at distribution centres.

Kalanwali MLA Sheeshpal Keharwala said farmers were being forced to face the same problem every season. “This is not limited to Kalanwali. Farmers in several areas are facing similar difficulties,” he said, urging the government to ensure adequate supplies and a smoother distribution system.