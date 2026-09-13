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Home / Haryana / Farmers raise canal, potable water issues in Rohtak villages

Farmers raise canal, potable water issues in Rohtak villages

Former minister Krishan Murti Hooda meets farmers to hear concerns, gather feedback

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 04:17 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Former minister Krishan Murti Hooda meets farmers at a Rohtak village. Tribune Photo
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Farmers in Makrauli Khurd village have raised concerns over the non-availability of irrigation water at the tail-end fields, while residents of Bhainsru Kalan complained of inadequate potable water supply, forcing them to arrange drinking water from other sources.

The issues came to the fore when former minister and senior BJP leader Krishan Murti Hooda visited the two villages on Sunday as a part of his outreach programme ‘Meet the Farmers’. He interacted with farmers to understand their concerns and sought feedback on various government schemes for their welfare.

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“At Makrauli Khurd, farmers appreciated the BJP government for providing financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi. However, they raised concerns over the non-availability of canal water for irrigation for the past several months. The problem is causing considerable hardship, particularly to farmers whose fields are located at the tail-end of the canal system,” Hooda claimed.

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The former minister pointed out that he had assured the farmers that the issue would be taken up with the concerned local authorities as well as Irrigation Minister Shruti Choudhry, who would be urged to ensure adequate supply of canal water to the affected areas.

“Later, I visited Bhainsru Kalan, where farmers highlighted the shortage of potable water. They are compelled to arrange drinking water from other sources to meet their daily needs. I spoke to the SDO and urged him to take immediate steps to resolve the issue,” he added.

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Sharing details of his outreach programme, Hooda said he had been visiting villages across the state to understand the farmers’ problems, gather feedback on government policies and seek suggestions for the welfare of the farming community.

“The issues and suggestions received during these visits have been compiled and will be shared with Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, who takes prompt action to address farmers’ concerns.

Following my feedback, the CM announced flood-control projects worth Rs 53 crore for 29 villages. Most of these projects have since been completed, providing significant relief to farmers from the chronic problem of waterlogging this year,” he claimed.

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