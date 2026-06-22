Farmers under the banner of the All-India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) held an “Akrosh Panchayat” at Nathusari Chopta tehsil on Monday, demanding permanent arrangements for water drainage from the Hisar Ghaggar Multipurpose Drain and the resolution of other pending irrigation-related issues.

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The meeting was jointly chaired by farmer leaders Surjit and Gokul Beniwal, with representatives of villages across the region participating. The farmers announced that they would stage a protest outside the office of the Haryana Irrigation Minister in Bhiwani on June 25 if their demands were not addressed.

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Addressing the gathering, AIKS leader Abhimanyu Saharan said the key demands included desilting of the drain, strengthening of embankments, installation of a gate near Ottu Head, and setting up high-capacity pumps to lift water from the drain into the Ghaggar river. The farmers also sought temporary pump sets before the onset of the monsoon until permanent arrangements were made.

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The protesters accused the district administration and the Irrigation Department of ignoring long-pending issues that could lead to flooding and heavy losses to crops and property during the rainy season. Farmer leader Balwan Poonia said residents had been raising these concerns for a long time, but the authorities had failed to act. “People will have to come forward to protect their homes and fields,” he said.

State AIKS president Balbir Singh also criticised the Centre’s proposed trade negotiations with the US, claiming that such agreements could adversely affect Indian farmers.

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Before the panchayat, the farmers took out a tractor march in the area. Later, they submitted a memorandum to Executive Engineer Sandeep Sharma, who assured them that some of the demands would be considered. However, the farmers said the main issue of installing adequate pumping infrastructure remained unresolved and would be raised during the June 25 protest. Several farmer, labour and employee union leaders were present at the meeting.