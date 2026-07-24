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Home / Haryana / Farmers raise voice against India-US trade deal, condemn ‘lathicharge’ on students

Farmers raise voice against India-US trade deal, condemn ‘lathicharge’ on students

Led by BKU state president Ratn Mann, farmers reach the office of Kavinder Rana, representative of Manohar Lal Khattar, at Sector-12 and raise slogans against the Union government on both issues

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Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 05:56 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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Farmers take out a protest march against India-US trade deal in Karnal on Friday. Photo: Varun Gulati
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On the call of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), farmers under the banner of BKU staged a massive protest in Karnal on Friday against the proposed India–US trade deal. Besides, they also raised their voice against the alleged lathicharge on protesting students in Delhi.

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Led by BKU state president Ratn Mann, farmers reached the office of Kavinder Rana, representative of Manohar Lal Khattar, at Sector-12 and raised slogans against the Union government on both issues.

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They handed over a memorandum to Rana, urging the Union government to reconsider the proposed trade agreement and urging Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to resign.

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While addressing farmers, Mann alleged that the proposed India-US trade deal will adversely affect the interests of Indian farmers and small traders. “As the Parliament session is going on, we demand that the agreement should not be signed. If implemented, the deal would prove to be a death warrant for Indian farmers by exposing them to unfair competition,” he said.

Mann criticised the lathicharge on students in Delhi, stating that the farmers had adopted a formal resolution condemning the incident and would continue to support students in their demand for justice.

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Sukhdev Singh, another farmer leader, questioned why the government was pursuing the agreement despite widespread opposition from farmer organisations. He said that memorandums were being submitted to BJP MPs in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha across the state by farmers as part of the campaign demanding the cancellation of the proposed trade deal.

Expressing solidarity with the students, he said they stand with them in their fight for a secure future and condemned the alleged use of force against peaceful protesting students.

“The action against students was unjustified. Students had been protesting over repeated examination paper leaks and were not involved in political activities. The use of force is unacceptable. The students deserved guidance and dialogue rather than police action. Farmer leaders had reached Delhi to extend support to the students,” he added.

Earlier, they assembled at Jat Dharmshala and took out a march.

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