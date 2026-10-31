Farmers reject cane price increase

Sugarcane farmers and unions in Haryana have rejected the state government’s price hike for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 crushing seasons, terming the increases of Rs 15 and Rs 20 per quintal, respectively, an insult to farmers.

The government has announced a cumulative hike of Rs 35 per quintal over two years, taking the sugarcane price from Rs 415 in the previous season to Rs 430 per quintal in 2026-27 and Rs 450 in 2027-28. Farmers, however, were demanding Rs 600 per quintal.

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Protesting against the decision, members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti burnt effigies of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana at Naraingarh on Friday.

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Farmers said rising input costs had made sugarcane cultivation increasingly unviable, while the government had failed to ensure remunerative returns.

Sugarcane farmer Rajiv Sharma said the increase in production costs and sugar prices had not translated into better returns for growers. He said crushers were offering Rs 470 per quintal, prompting farmers to divert their produce away from sugar mills, which could face a shortage of cane.

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Vinod Rana, president of the Ganna Kisan Sangharsh Samiti, said the area under sugarcane cultivation was already declining and the latest increase of Rs 15 per quintal had further disappointed farmers.

He alleged that the BJP government had increased sugarcane prices by only Rs 120 per quintal since 2014. The union would appeal to farmers to stop cultivating sugarcane from the next season, he said, adding that a meeting would be held to decide the future course of action.

BKU (Charuni) Ambala president Malkit Singh said while sugar prices had increased by Rs 25 per kg, the government had raised the sugarcane price by just 15 paise per kg. He said the protest was aimed at registering farmers’ resentment.

BKU (Charuni) president Gurnam Singh warned that the area under cultivation and overall production could decline further if farmers continued to receive inadequate prices. He demanded that the government revise the rate to Rs 600 per quintal, warning of an agitation if the demand was not accepted.