Farmers rue delay in release of relief, insurance claims

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, June 30

A number of farmers held a protest demonstration in front of the mini secretariat against the delay and irregularities in the disbursement of compensation and insurance claims for the damaged crops in Bhiwani district today.

The All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) has been carrying out a campaign in this regard across the district for the past two weeks. The campaign culminated in a protest demonstration to demand the immediate redress of their demands and local issues.

Addressing the protesters, AIKS vice-president Inderjit Singh lashed out at the policy of imposing a portal system with the motive of excluding a large number of farmers from their entitlement of various benefits like even the routine functions of selling their produce, purchasing fertilisers and claims of compensation for crops damaged by natural calamities.

He alleged that the farmers were suffering huge losses due to the denial of the minimum support price for various crops. He cited an assessment by agriculture economists that loss of Rs 20,000 crore had been incurred by farmers of Haryana alone in the mustard crop during the last rabi season.

State president Master Balbir Singh called upon farmers, workers and employees to forge broad unity to wage a battle against the BJP-led governments at the Centre and state for defending the livelihood, democratic rights and social fabric.

State secretary Sumit said the farmers were ready to intensify the agitation if their demands were not fulfilled by the government at the earliest. Meanwhile, senior district officials, including District Revenue Officer (DRO) Raj Kumar, Deputy Director Agriculture Atma Ram Godara, came to the dharna and assured the protesters to resolve it in a time-bound manner.