Farmers seek 20% moisture limit for paddy procurement

With the Kharif Marketing Season (KMS) 2026-27 approaching, the Karnal district administration has directed officials to check the moisture content of paddy at the entry gates of grain markets to ensure smooth procurement and prevent congestion.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Anand Kumar Sharma has directed Block Development and Panchayat Officers and secretaries of market committees to ensure digital moisture meters are installed at mandi gates. A preliminary check will be carried out at the gates, with procurement allowed for paddy having moisture content of up to 17%, as per prescribed norms.

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The administration said the gate-level checks were aimed at avoiding long queues of vehicles and congestion around grain markets. Farmers would be advised in advance about procurement norms and asked to bring properly dried paddy to the mandis.

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However, farmers have demanded that the permissible moisture limit be increased to 20%, saying freshly harvested paddy may have higher moisture levels.

“Moisture limit should be increased to 20%. Such attempts at checking moisture at entry gates would lead to losses for farmers,” said Bhadur Singh Mehla, spokesperson of the BKU (Sir Chhotu Ram). He said paddy harvested with combines could have higher moisture and many farmers lacked adequate facilities to dry the crop before transporting it to mandis.

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“The arrangements for drying the crop should be made by the administration at the grain markets,” he said.

An official said farmers were being advised not to bring paddy with moisture above the permissible 17% limit and to dry their produce before bringing it to the mandis. Officials have also been directed to widely publicise the norms in villages through sarpanches, panchayat secretaries and numberdars.

The Deputy Commissioner has further directed market committees to ensure drinking water, lighting, sheds, toilets and tarpaulins at the mandis. Arrangements for protecting produce from rain have also been emphasised.

The preparations come amid increased scrutiny of paddy procurement in Karnal, with measures such as gate-pass verification and monitoring of paddy arrivals planned to prevent irregularities.