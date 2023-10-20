Farmers seek Rs 450/qtl for sugarcane, hold protest

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 19

Demanding that sugarcane prices be hiked to Rs 450 per quintal before the start of crushing season in the first week of November, farmers held a protest at the Mini Secretariat here under the banner of Ganna Sangharsh Samiti, Haryana, and the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni). The existing price of sugarcane is Rs 372 per quintal.

The protesters handed over a memorandum to the CM through the tehsildar in support of their demands.

Rampal Chahal, state vice-president of the Ganna Sangharsh Samiti, Haryana, and state vice-president of the BKU (Charuni) said all sugarcane mills should start crushing from the first week of November so that farmers could start harvesting on time.

He said the input cost of sugarcane had gone up manifolds, but the prices were low, so the government should increase the rates of sugarcane to Rs 450 per quintal.

As per rules, the payment for sugarcane should be made within 14 days after its purchase and if that could not be done due to any reason, the mill should pay 1 per cent interest to the farmers, he added.

Manjeet Chaugama, Indri block president of the BKU (Charuni), said all sugar mill should clear the farmers’ dues. They threatened to hold protest, if their demands were not met.

On the other hand, farmers under the banner of BKU (Mann) met the Karnal Cooperative Sugar Mill MD and demanded that the crushing season should start from November 1. Prem Chand Shahpur also reiterated the demand for hiking the sugarcane price to Rs 450 a quintal.

