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Home / Haryana / Farmers seek compensation for hailstorm crop losses in Fatehabad

Farmers seek compensation for hailstorm crop losses in Fatehabad

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Our Correspondent
Sirsa, Updated At : 01:34 AM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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Farmers in Fatehabad district staged protests on Tuesday, demanding compensation for crop losses caused by unseasonal rain and hailstorms. Farmers under the banner of the Pagri Sambhal Jatta Kisan Sangharsh Samiti protested outside the deputy commissioner’s office and submitted a memorandum seeking immediate relief.

Led by district president Om Prakash Hasanga, the farmers said crops had suffered extensive damage in dozens of villages, including Bahbalpur, Bhadolawali, Sottar Bhattu and Theri. They demanded special assessments of crop damage and compensation of Rs 1 lakh per acre, to be transferred directly into farmers’ bank accounts.

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State president Mandeep Singh Nathwan alleged that the administration was focusing on paperwork rather than providing relief. He warned that farmers from across the district would gherao the deputy commissioner’s office on November 3 if fair assessments and adequate compensation were not provided promptly.

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Ratia farmers demand crop assessment

Meanwhile, farmers in Ratia held a meeting at the farmers’ rest house before submitting a memorandum to the sub-divisional magistrate, demanding an immediate assessment of hailstorm-hit paddy fields and appropriate compensation.

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District president Nirbhay Singh said paddy crops had suffered extensive damage, but assessments had not begun even four days after the incident. He warned that farmers would gherao BJP leaders’ residences if the assessment process did not begin by Wednesday.

Paddy procurement norms under fire

Farmers also demanded that the permissible moisture limit for paddy procurement in hailstorm-hit areas be raised from 17 per cent to 22 per cent. They sought the removal of the 28-quintal-per-acre procurement cap and the immediate restoration of registrations cancelled for some farmers.

They said the government must act swiftly to provide relief to farmers already facing financial losses due to the natural disaster.

Farmers Gurpreet Singh Dadupur, Tarsem Singh Bhundarwas, Sardul Singh Hukamwali and Karamjit Singh Mudri were among those present at the Ratia meeting.

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