Hisar: Farmers seek dues for cotton crop loss

Tribune News Service

Hisar, September 4

Farmers of Adampur, Balsamand and Kheri Chopta today staged a protest and showed black flags to BJP MP from Hisar Brijendra Singh at the PWD Rest House in Adampur.

Farmers have been protesting at the tehsil office in Adampur for three months, demanding compensation for damage to their cotton crop.

The protesters confronted the MP and complained that the state government had not paid them the compensation for the 2020 and 2021 cotton crop damage.

A farm leader told the MP that farmers had been facing crop failure for the kharif season for last three years.

“The state government had sanctioned the compensation for 2020, but it has not been disbursed to the affected farmers to date. We have little hope of getting compensation of the three years. This year again, cotton has suffered heavy losses due to excessive waterlogging in many parts of the district,” the farm leader said.

The farmers said they had even met Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, Deputy Speaker Ranbir Gangwa and other leaders regarding the payment of their compensation, but to no avail.

The MP said he had taken up the demand of the farmers with the state government earlier and would do so again.

