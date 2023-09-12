Farmers seek paddy purchase from September 15

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 11

Demanding the procurement of PR varieties of paddy from September 15 and lifting of sand from the fields along with compensation to the affected farmers due to floods, scores of farmers organised protests in Karnal and Kaithal districts. They also demanded the government to withdraw the decision of imposing tax on the export of rice and compensation for the tubewells, which have become non-functional due to floods.

In Karnal, farmers led by Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) leaders Rampal Chahal, Ajay Rana and Manjeet Chaugama reached at the Mini-Secretariat and held a protest. They handed over a memorandum to Deputy Commissioner Anish Yadav in this regard. “PR varieties have started arriving in the grain markets and the government should start the procurement from September 15, so that the farmers could get benefits,” said Chahal.

The Union Government has imposed a tax on the export of rice, due to which demand for prices of basmati varieties have fallen. The government should withdraw the order so that farmers would get better prices.

Ajay Rana and Manjeet Chaugama said after the recent floods in different areas, hundreds of acres of land have been covered under the blanket of sand, due to which farmers were not able to sow any crop. Several tubewells have become non-functional. The government should allow the farmers to lift the sand from the fields. The DC said the demands of the farmers would be sent to the state government.

Similarly, farmers took out a protest march in Kaithal for the same demands. Farmer leader Vikram Kasana said farmers would hold a rally at Pipli in Kurukshetra district on November 23. Farmers also demanded the starting of government procurement of barley.

Ambala: Demanding paddy procurement from September 15 and raise other pending issues, farm activists under the banner of BKU (Charuni) held demonstrations and submitted memorandums in support of their demands in Ambala and Kurukshetra on Monday.

Addressing the farm activists in Kurukshetra, BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said: “We have been requesting the government to start the procurement of paddy from September 15 but there has been no response. The government has been forming anti-farmer policies and we have to show our strength if we really want to safeguard the future of the coming generations. A mahapanchayat has been called on November 23 at Pipli grain market to show the strength of the farmers.”

In Ambala, farm activists led by BKU (Charuni) district chief Malkit Singh staged a dharna near the DC office and submitted a memorandum. Malkit Singh said: “We have been raising demands repeatedly, but the government has been paying no attention to the plight of the farmers. If the demands are not met, the farmer will be forced to launch an agitation.”

