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Home / Haryana / Farmers seek relief as storm, dry spell hit Sirsa crops

Farmers seek relief as storm, dry spell hit Sirsa crops

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Anil Kakkar
Sirsa, Updated At : 09:29 PM Sep 18, 2026 IST
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Farmers show the damaged crop in a field at Bhangu village.
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A prolonged dry spell, shortage of canal water and now a late-night storm have left farmers in several parts of Sirsa district with heavy losses, with cotton and guar crops among the worst affected.

In the Chopta area bordering Rajasthan, strong winds and rain around 1am damaged standing kharif crops in several villages. The farmers said they had struggled to save their crops amid poor monsoon rainfall and inadequate irrigation, only to see the storm flatten or damage them within hours. Villages, including Jamal, Barasari, Kutiana, Jorkian, Rampura Dhillon, Kumharia, Kheri, Kagadana, Shakkar Mandori, Shahpuria, Darba Kalan, Nathusari and Rupawas reported crop damage. Around 25,000 hectares have been sown with cotton, including BT cotton, while guar has been planted on nearly 16,000 hectares in the area this season. The farmers said cotton, guar, bajra and groundnut crops have suffered damage, with guar being particularly badly affected.

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Farmers Ramchandra, Prem Kumar, Dalbir, Shravan Kumar, Ranbir, Shankar Master, Jagdish, Krishan Kumar and Khetpal said rainfall had remained far below normal this monsoon. They had managed irrigation on their own to keep the crops alive and were hoping for a reasonable yield. “The storm has now destroyed much of what we had managed to save,” they said.

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Meanwhile, a team of the Bharatiya Kisan Ekta (BKE) led by state president Lakhwinder Singh Aulakh inspected the damaged fields at Bhangu village. He said the farmers had already been struggling with crop losses and financial stress for several years. Aulakh said the lack of rain and canal water, along with crop diseases, had caused extensive damage to cotton, guar and bajra. He demanded immediate and transparent crop-cutting surveys for the farmers covered under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana so that insurance claims could be settled.

He also sought adequate per-acre compensation for the farmers who were not insured or had suffered major losses due to drought and other weather-related damage. BKE members Kultar Singh Kanwar, Sarvjeet Kamboj, Deepu Gill and Kartar Singh accompanied Aulakh during the field inspection.

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