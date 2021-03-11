Haryana Farmers seek relief for cotton crop damage

Tribune News Service

Hisar, May 3

After the demand of Kheri Chopta farmers was accepted by the administration, farmers of the Balsamand region have also raised the similar demand, alleging that they had also been denied the compensation even though they had suffered cotton crop losses during the kharif season of 2021.

Special girdwari estimation wrong The special girdawari has also showed less than 25% loss in the two tehsils which resulted in zero compensation to these farmers. Shamsher Nambardar

The farmers stated that they had submitted a memorandum of their demands to the district administration. “We will launch a stir if our demands are not fulfilled,” said Dilbag Hooda, leader of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha.

Hooda said it was good for the farmers of 17 villages in Kheri Chopta that the district administration had accepted their demand and announced to compensate the farmers who suffered losses for cotton crop in 2021.

“There are a large number of farmers in villages in Balsamad and Adampur tehsil who had also been left out of the compensation by the government. Like the farmers in Kheri Chopta tehsil, the special girdawari has also showed less than 25% loss in the two tehsils which resulted in zero compensation to these farmers,” said Shamsher Nambardar, adding that they could start an agitation if the district administration failed to listen to them.