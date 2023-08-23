 Haryana: Farmers seek relief for flood losses : The Tribune India

Farmers of Punjab and Haryana block Hisar-Ambala road near Ghel village in Ambala district on Tuesday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Karnal, August 22

After blocking the Hisar-Ambala road for a couple of hours near Jameetgarh village in Patiala district in Punjab on Tuesday morning, a large number of farmers of Punjab and Haryana, led by SKM leader Suresh Koth, started their march towards Chandigarh on Tuesday afternoon.

They were stopped by the Ambala police near Ghel village on the Hisar-Ambala highway where barricades had been placed by cops.

The farmers, who were firm on reaching Chandigarh to highlight their issues, including compensation for the loss they had incurred due to flooding in Haryana and Punjab, demanded financial help of Rs 10 lakh and a job for the family members of the deceased farmer in Punjab, financial help to the farmer who got injured and lost his leg during a protest.

Ambala Deputy Commissioner Dr Shaleen and Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa tried to pacify them, but they did not lift their dharna till the filing of this news. They held several rounds of dialogues with farmers, which remained inconclusive.

Meanwhile, a large number of the police force had been deployed there. Commuters suffered a lot due to the blockade and the police had diverted the routes.

“We will reach Chandigarh at any cost to highlight our issues. The authorities should not stop the farmers who are marching peacefully. The government should release compensation to the farmers who have lost their crops in flood, financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh and a job to the family members of the deceased farmer and also financial assistance to the farmer who was injured,” said Koth while highlighting the issues of the farmers in front of the Ambala district administration.

Farmers also highlighted the issue of giving them the right to auction the sand, which had covered their fields after flooding. “The government should take a decision in this regard at the earliest as thousands of acres have been covered by sand after flood and farmers cannot cultivate crops,” said a protesting farmer.

Earlier in the day, farmers blocked the Hisar-Ambala near Jameetgarh village in Patiala district. The Ambala police also detained several farmers who tried to go to Chandigarh.

SP Randhawa said the farmers were adamant to take their tractors to Chandigarh, but they did not have the permission for protest, so they were stopped.

“We dispersed farmers who tried to block road earlier in the morning. We detained some farmers who tried to go to Chandigarh. We made elaborate arrangements to ensure a smooth flow of traffic,” said Randhawa.

Earlier, IGP, Ambala Range, Sibash Kabiraj, inspected various vehicles and said nobody would be allowed to take law into their hands.

Give right to auction sand

Farmers sought the right to auction the sand which had covered their fields after flooding. The government should take a decision in this regard at the earliest as thousands of acres had been covered by sand after flooding and crops could not be cultivated in the fields, said a farmer.

May hold meet with admn

We have offered farmers a meeting with the government on Thursday to discuss their issues. Their demand of compensation to flood and rain-hit farmers of different states is related to the Union Government, for which we have arranged this meeting with the state government. — Dr Shaleen, Ambala DC

