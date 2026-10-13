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Home / Haryana / Farmers seek special girdawari after rain damages paddy stock

Farmers seek special girdawari after rain damages paddy stock

Unions seek compensation for losses; potato sowing hit

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Nitish Sharma
Tribune News Service
Ambala, Updated At : 01:35 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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A farmer inspects his flattened paddy crop at Mohri village in Ambala. Tribune photo
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Farmer unions have demanded a special girdawari to assess crop losses following untimely rain that damaged standing paddy crops and harvested produce in fields and grain markets across the region.

The unions alleged that delayed procurement and slow lifting had left large quantities of unsold paddy exposed to rain, increasing moisture levels and affecting the quality of the produce. They blamed inadequate protective arrangements at grain markets and procurement centres for the damage to bagged paddy and uncovered heaps of stocks.

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Tejveer Singh, spokesperson for the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Shaheed Bhagat Singh), said reports had emerged of damage to both mature paddy crops and harvested produce. He demanded an immediate survey and adequate compensation for affected farmers.

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He also warned that the rain would complicate crop residue management. Urging the government to direct the Agriculture Department to visit affected fields and assist farmers, he said a lack of support could push farmers towards stubble burning.

BKU (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh said thousands of quintals of paddy had been damaged in grain markets, exposing the failure of the state government and market committees to protect the harvested produce.

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He said farmers should be compensated as the damaged stocks had yet to be sold. The rain-soaked paddy could suffer a decline in quality, making its sale difficult and potentially forcing farmers to accept lower prices, he added.

Gurnam Singh also blamed delays in the start of procurement and slow lifting for the situation in grain markets. He said the delay in lifting stocks was also holding up payments to farmers and called for a new procurement policy framed in consultation with all stakeholders.

The untimely rain has also affected vegetable crops and delayed potato sowing.

Rakesh Bains, BKU (Charuni) spokesperson and a potato farmer, said the rain had disrupted potato sowing, while vegetable crops in their early stages had also suffered damage.

District Horticulture Officer, Kurukshetra, Dr Shivendu Pratap Singh Solanki, said the rain was unfavourable for vegetable cultivation at this stage. It had delayed potato sowing and could affect early winter crops, including tomato, cauliflower and radish.

He said block-level officers had been directed to prepare and submit reports on crop damage in the district.

Meanwhile, a group of rice millers staged a dharna outside the market committee office at Thanesar Grain Market in Kurukshetra .

Jewel Singla, state president of the Haryana Rice Millers and Dealers Association, said, “Due to complex procedure, inadequate trucks and shortage of weighbridges, the lifting has been hit. A huge quantity of the procured stock is yet to reach the rice mills. The rain has drenched the stock and in such a situation, the rice millers are facing losses. We request the government to simplify the procedure regarding exit gate pass, and improve the lifting. On the assurance given by SDM Thanesar, the dharna was lifted. However, if the situation is not improved, the millers will be forced to stop participating in the procurement process.”

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