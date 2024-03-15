Sirsa farmers selling mustard below MSP as procurement yet to start

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, March 14

Farmers have started harvesting mustard crop in the district. They are arriving with their produce in markets. As the government is yet to start procurement of mustard in markets, farmers are compelled to sell their crop to private traders at lower prices in mandis. No official communication has been received by Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED) from the government to start procurement of mustard.

The government has made no preparations for the procurement of mustard in markets where farmers are arriving with their produce. This has forced farmers to sell their crops to private traders at lower prices.

Although the government has fixed MSP of the mustard crop at Rs 5,650, it is being sold between Rs 4,600 and Rs 5,230 per quintal. Last year, government started purchasing mustard crop from March 15.

