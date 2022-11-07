Karnal, Kaithal farmers show interest in getting stubble management machines

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, November 6

Aiming at managing stubble to earn a profit, farmers of Karnal and Kaithal districts are showing interest in getting in-situ and ex-situ implements on subsidies being offered by the state government on the straw baler, happy seeder, paddy straw chopper, multure, rotary, plough, super seeder, zero drill machine, self-propelled crop reaper and others. As per officials, for establishing a custom hiring centre (CHC), a subsidy of 80 per cent is given, while 50 per cent to an individual farmer.

File photo

The data provided by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department revealed that 1,676 farmers of Karnal district and 1,776 farmers of Kaithal district had applied for the machines on subsidy on the portal of the department. Of them, the department has issued permits to 1,182 in Karnal district, and 845 in Kaithal district, the data revealed. The number of such farmers willing to get machines on subsidy for stubble management has increased in comparison to the last year in both districts.

Last year, 1,100 farmers had applied in Karnal and 1,067 in Kaithal district, the data revealed. So far, 1,752 farmers have applied for an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre for stubble management on 15,978 acres in Kaithal district, while nearly 4,000 farmers in the Karnal district have applied for an incentive. The registration is going on.

Karam Chand, Deputy Director Agriculture (DDA), Kaithal, said although some farmers were indulging in stubble burning, a large number of farmers had changed their attitude. Instead of burning stubble, they were managing it to get profit. Since the district had already established 1,033 CHCs, individual farmers were coming forward to get subsidies on implements.

“The farmers are applying for an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre for stubble management. After the verification, the incentive amount will be transferred to their accounts,” said the DDA Kaithal.

Aditya Dabas, Deputy Director, Agriculture, Karnal, said the district had 702 CHCs, where farmers were managing stubble to earn profit. “This year, farmers are showing interest in getting their own machines,” said Dabas.

