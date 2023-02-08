Farmer's son makes it in 1st attempt

Karnal: Mohit Sindhar, a resident of Jaisinghpura village in the district, has cracked the HCS exam in his first attempt.
He is the son of a farmer and wants to clear the UPSC exam to become an IAS officer. He had earlier cleared the exam of sub-inspector in the Delhi police. Mohit had done his Class XII from JPS Academy in Assandh in 2015 and BTech from Murthal.
“Youngsters should focus on their goal and work with dedication and honesty to achieve their target in life,” Mohit said. Kuldeep Sindhar, Mohit’s father, said it was a proud moment for the family and they gave whole credit to Mohit’s dedication for the achievement.
