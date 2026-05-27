Farmers stage dharna in Shahabad over delay in sunflower procurement

Demanding the procurement of sunflower seeds, farmers held a demonstration and staged a dharna on Ladwa Road outside Shahabad Grain Market on Wednesday. Procurement was originally scheduled to begin on June 1. However, following requests from farmers, the state government announced it would advance the date to May 25.

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As procurement had not started even by May 27, farmers, upset over the delay, gathered outside Market Committee Office at Shahabad Grain Market under the banner of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) and demanded that procurement begin as per the government’s orders.

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When officials failed to satisfy the farmers and sought more time to start procurement, the farmers decided to stage a dharna on the road to press their demand.

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The farmers said officials were ignoring the Chief Minister’s directions, while BJP leaders were busy praising the government for advancing the procurement despite no action on the ground.

Marketing committee officials requested the farmers to meet senior officials of the marketing board, but the farmers rejected the offer and demanded that procurement start first.

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As the farmers moved toward the road, police tried to stop them. The police and farmers exchanged heated arguments, but the farmers reached the road and began a dharna.

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains, who led the protest, said, “Every year farmers are forced to agitate to sell their sunflower seeds. Farmers have no interest in sitting on the road in scorching heat. The government has been misleading farmers because procurement has not started despite the directions issued. Officials claimed they had yet to receive directions to procure sunflower seeds. If the government was not ready, why was May 25 announced?”

The farmers ended the dharna after procurement started in the evening.

Shahabad Grain Market Committee chairman Karan Raj Singh Toor said the government had announced that procurement would start on May 25 and gate passes had been issued to several farmers, but the process was delayed due to technical reasons and the need for an official letter. “Purchase has started now, and efforts will be made to ensure smooth procurement,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shahabad Market Committee secretary Krishan Kumar Malik said, “About 468 quintals have been procured today. So far, 43 gate passes have been issued. Stocks for 13 gate passes have been procured, while the remaining could not be procured due to high moisture content. We will ensure a smooth procurement process in the grain market.”